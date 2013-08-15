FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood march in Alexandria
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 12:08 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood march in Alexandria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood supporters marched on Thursday in Egypt’s second biggest city of Alexandria to protest the violent breakup of their sit-ins in Cairo that prompted nationwide violence in which hundreds of people were killed.

“We will come back again for the sake of our martyrs,” the marchers chanted, referring to nearly 500 Brotherhood supporters killed in Wednesday’s violence. Many carried pictures of their leader and former President Mohamed Mursi, who was ousted by the army last month after street protests.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Youssef in Alexandria and Omar Fahmy in Cairo, writing by Yasmine Saleh in Cairo; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.