Egypt liberals, leftists rejects exclusion of Islamists
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

Egypt liberals, leftists rejects exclusion of Islamists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s main alliance of liberal and leftist parties said on Thursday it opposed excluding any Islamist parties from political life after the military-backed authorities arrested Muslim Brotherhood leaders and shut down Islamist-run media.

“We confirm our strong belief in the right of all political groups to express their opinions freely, and to form their own political parties,” the National Salvation Front said in a statement. “We totally reject excluding any party, particularly political Islamic groups,” it added.

“What Egypt is witnessing now is not a military coup by any standards. It was a necessary decision that the Armed Forces’ leadership took to protect democracy, maintain the country’s unity and integrity, restore stability,” it added.

Writing by Tom Perry/Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
