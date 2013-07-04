Egypt's Brotherhood will not take up arms: senior leader

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood will not take up arms after the military overthrew its member Mohamed Mursi as president but it will not accept a military coup, a senior leader said on Thursday.

“This is a military coup. We will remain and deprive it of legitimacy until it is corrected,” Mohamed El-Beltagy told reporters at a pro-Mursi sit-in outside a mosque in Cairo.

Asked if the Brotherhood might take up arms, he said: “No. That is unlikely.” The 85-year-old movement, long suppressed during years of military-backed rule, renounced violence decades ago.