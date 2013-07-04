FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood will not take up arms: senior leader
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Brotherhood will not take up arms: senior leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood will not take up arms after the military overthrew its member Mohamed Mursi as president but it will not accept a military coup, a senior leader said on Thursday.

“This is a military coup. We will remain and deprive it of legitimacy until it is corrected,” Mohamed El-Beltagy told reporters at a pro-Mursi sit-in outside a mosque in Cairo.

Asked if the Brotherhood might take up arms, he said: “No. That is unlikely.” The 85-year-old movement, long suppressed during years of military-backed rule, renounced violence decades ago.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz

