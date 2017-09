A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up posters of him during a march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian troops did not open fire on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi on Friday, an army spokesman said, after security sources said three demonstrators were shot dead by security forces in a protest near where Mursi is being held.

The spokesman said soldiers were using only blank rounds and teargas. It was unclear whether security forces other than the army were present.