Egypt army meets with religious, other figures

CAIRO (Reuters) - The general command of the Egyptian armed forces is meeting with religious, national, political and youth figures, the army said on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, as a deadline loomed for President Mohamed Mursi to yield to mass protests and share power or give way.

“The General Command of the Armed Forces is currently meeting with a number of religious, national, political and youth icons ... There will be a statement issued from the General Command as soon as they are done,” the army said.