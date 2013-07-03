FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army meets with religious, other figures
July 3, 2013 / 2:04 PM / in 4 years

Egypt army meets with religious, other figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The general command of the Egyptian armed forces is meeting with religious, national, political and youth figures, the army said on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, as a deadline loomed for President Mohamed Mursi to yield to mass protests and share power or give way.

“The General Command of the Armed Forces is currently meeting with a number of religious, national, political and youth icons ... There will be a statement issued from the General Command as soon as they are done,” the army said.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

