Smoke rises during clashes between riot police and members and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, at Rabba el Adwia Square in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

(Reuters) - The Egyptian army opened fire on Wednesday on supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who were trying to join a protest camp in Cairo which was attacked by security forces, a Reuters witness said.

The Reuters reporter said he saw about 20 people who had been shot in the legs by soldiers. Mursi’s supporters had been throwing stones and petrol bombs at Egyptian troops.