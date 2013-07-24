Egypt army chief calls for protests against violence

Opponents of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, stand among police officers after a report of a possible pro-Mursi rally, near Tahrir square, in Cairo, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for nationwide rallies on Friday to give the military a mandate to confront what he termed violence and terrorism following the ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

In a speech on Wednesday at a military graduation ceremony, Sisi denied accusations that he had betrayed Mursi and vowed to stick to a political roadmap that laid the way for a reform of the constitution and new elections within some six months.

He said his appeal for protests on Friday was not a call for violence and expressed support for efforts for national reconciliation.