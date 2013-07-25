Egypt army signals tougher tactics: Facebook page

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army is ready to turn its guns on anyone carrying out “black violence and terrorism” after protests planned for Friday, it said in a statement posted on a Facebook page affiliated to the military.

The statement on the page tied to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces signaled the army, which has called mass protests to give it a mandate to confront violence, would adopt tougher tactics for dealing with Egypt’s political turmoil.

The army would not “turn its guns against its people, but it will turn them against black violence and terrorism which has no religion or nation”, the statement said.