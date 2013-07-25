FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army signals tougher tactics: Facebook page
#World News
July 25, 2013 / 5:12 PM / in 4 years

Egypt army signals tougher tactics: Facebook page

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Women walk past Egyptian Army soldiers around an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near the presidential palace in Cairo July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army is ready to turn its guns on anyone carrying out “black violence and terrorism” after protests planned for Friday, it said in a statement posted on a Facebook page affiliated to the military.

The statement on the page tied to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces signaled the army, which has called mass protests to give it a mandate to confront violence, would adopt tougher tactics for dealing with Egypt’s political turmoil.

The army would not “turn its guns against its people, but it will turn them against black violence and terrorism which has no religion or nation”, the statement said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
