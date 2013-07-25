FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army gives Brotherhood 48 hours to join roadmap: official
July 25, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt army gives Brotherhood 48 hours to join roadmap: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Female members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while holding an Egyptian flags in front of the army and around a barbed wire fence near Egypt's defence ministry headquarters in Cairo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army gave the Muslim Brotherhood until Saturday afternoon to sign up to political reconciliation, a military official said on Thursday, after the army issued a veiled threat to use tougher tactics against the group.

“We will not initiate any move, but will definitely react harshly against any calls for violence or black terrorism from Brotherhood leaders or their supporters. We pledge to protect peaceful protesters regardless of their affiliation,” the official said, saying they had 48-hours to comply.

The army deposed President Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood politician, on July 3 and installed an interim administration that has set out a roadmap for a new political transition leading to parliamentary elections in about six months.

Earlier, the army signaled it would change its strategy for dealing with “violence and terrorism” after protests it has called on Friday. In a statement posted on a Facebook page affiliated to the army command, the military said it was ready to turn its guns on anyone involved in either.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Asma Alsharif; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Crispian Balmer

