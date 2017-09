Brotherhood leader Mohamed El Beltagy (L) shouts slogans with protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

(Reuters) - Egyptian security forces arrested senior Muslim Brotherhood politician Mohamed El-Beltagi on Wednesday, security officials said.

He was arrested near the Rabaa al-Adawiya protest camp in Cairo after security forces raided the area, the sources said.