Supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi waving a national flag run from tear gas during clashes with riot police at the 6th October Bridge in the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have arrested 401 people over clashes that took place in Cairo overnight when supporters of Mohamed Mursi battled security forces and the ousted president’s opponents, the state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

“A security source confirmed that security forces have succeeded in arresting 401 people provoking unrest during the clashes,” MENA said.