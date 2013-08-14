FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt arrests Brotherhood leaders, names not given: official
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 8:23 AM / in 4 years

Egypt arrests Brotherhood leaders, names not given: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A number of leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood were arrested on Wednesday, an official said, after security forces began clearing a camp of Cairo protesters who were demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

“We have arrested a number of Brotherhood leaders but it’s too early to announce their names,” General Abdel Fattah Othman, a senior official in the Interior Ministry, told the privately-owned CBC TV channel.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla/Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle

