Egypt arrests Brotherhood leaders, names not given: official

CAIRO (Reuters) - A number of leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood were arrested on Wednesday, an official said, after security forces began clearing a camp of Cairo protesters who were demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
“We have arrested a number of Brotherhood leaders but it’s too early to announce their names,” General Abdel Fattah Othman, a senior official in the Interior Ministry, told the privately-owned CBC TV channel.
