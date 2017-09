Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi march in protest towards Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. Islamist protests descended into a bloodbath across Egypt on Friday, with around 50 killed in Cairo alone on a "Day of Rage" called by followers of ousted President Mohamed Mursi to denounce a crackdown by the army-backed government. As automatic gunfire echoed across Cairo, the standoff appeared to be sliding ever faster towards armed confrontation, evoking past conflict between militant Islamists and the state in the Arab world's most populous nation. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities arrested 1,004 “elements” of the Muslim Brotherhood during nationwide protests on Friday, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

An Interior Ministry statement said Brotherhood members had committed acts of terrorism during the demonstrations.