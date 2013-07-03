Egypt police arrest top Brotherhood leaders

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces arrested the head of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) and another of the movement’s top leaders on Wednesday, an FJP official and security sources said, after the army toppled Mohamed Mursi from the presidency.

Saad El-Katatni, the head of the FJP and the former speaker of parliament, was arrested along with Rashad al-Bayoumi, one of the Brotherhood’s deputy leaders, the sources said.

Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper reported that arrest warrants had been issued for 300 Brotherhood members, and the security forces were preparing to clear a pro-Mursi rally near Cairo University.

The state news agency MENA reported that the police were continuing its efforts to arrest “a number of members of the Muslim Brotherhood who are accused of inciting violence and disturbing general security and peace”.