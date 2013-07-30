European Union to continue Egypt mediation: Ashton

CAIRO (Reuters) - The European Union will continue its efforts to mediate an end to the crisis in Egypt, foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday at the end of a visit to Cairo.

Speaking alongside interim Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei, Ashton said EU diplomats would be in Egypt to continue the effort. “I will come back,” she said, adding it was up to Egyptian politicians to “make the right decisions”.

ElBaradei said he was optimistic sit-ins by the Muslim Brotherhood, which is protesting against the army’s overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi could be ended peacefully: “Once we contain the violence that is taking place, then there will be room for a peaceful way to disband the demonstrations in different parts of the country and go into a serious dialogue,” he said.