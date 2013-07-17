FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood says EU has no offer for crisis
#World News
July 17, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Brotherhood says EU has no offer for crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans around the prime minister's office in Cairo July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior figure in ousted President Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood met the European Union’s foreign affairs chief in Cairo on Wednesday and said Brussels had offered no proposal that could resolve Egypt’s political crisis.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held a 45-minute meeting with Amr Darrag and other Muslim Brotherhood leaders, as well as Mursi’s prime minister, Hisham Kandil.

Asked whether he was disappointed that the EU was not supporting the Brotherhood, Darrag said: “We are not expecting support from anybody. We are relying only on ourselves.”

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; writing ny Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Michael Roddy

