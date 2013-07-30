FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton says Mursi well, has access to media
July 30, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

EU's Ashton says Mursi well, has access to media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday she found that deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was well and had access to television and newspapers when she visited him.

Ashton was speaking to journalists after meeting Mursi at an undisclosed location on Monday night. “I’ve tried to make sure that his family know he is well,” said Ashton.

Ashton, who is trying to mediate a resolution to Egypt’s political crisis, added: “I said I wouldn’t come unless I could see him (Mursi).” Asked about a media report that she had offered Mursi a “safe exit”, she replied: “I did nothing of the kind.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla/Maggie Fick; Editing by Tom Perry

