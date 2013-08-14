FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU condemns Egypt violence, urges end to state of emergency
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

EU condemns Egypt violence, urges end to state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton attends a news conference with Egypt's interim Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei (unseen) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton strongly condemned violence in Egypt that claimed scores of lives on Wednesday and urged the interim government to end a state of emergency as soon as possible.

“I strongly condemn the violence that has erupted in Cairo and throughout Egypt,” Ashton said in a statement, adding that the violence left Egypt “heading into an uncertain future”.

“I call on the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and on the interim government to end the state of emergency as soon as possible, to allow the resumption of normal life,” she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
