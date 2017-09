CAIRO (Reuters) - The driver of a car used in an attempt to blow up Egypt’s interior minister died during the attack on Thursday, a senior security official told the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

Osama al-Saghir, head of Cairo security, said the minister’s armored vehicle also came under heavy gunfire during the attack. “The driver of the car bomb met his end, and the investigators found the remains of a body that are being examined,” he said.