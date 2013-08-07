FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Al-Azhar to call meeting on crisis next week
August 7, 2013 / 11:44 AM / in 4 years

Egypt's Al-Azhar to call meeting on crisis next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s leading Islamic authority Al-Azhar will call a meeting on the country’s crisis next week, the state news agency reported, in a new effort to resolve the bloody standoff after the government said international mediation had failed.

Al-Azhar would call for “an important meeting” after the Eid el-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, the MENA news agency reported. The holiday lasts from Thursday to Sunday.

It would invite people who had proposed initiatives for ending the crisis, MENA said, citing an Al-Azhar official. “There are some initiatives that can be built upon to start national reconciliation,” the official said.

The meeting would be held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Sheikh of the 1,000-year old institution.

Reporting by Tom Perry/Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy

