Mursi works at barracks, unclear if can leave: aide

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has spent Wednesday working normally at a regular presidential office in a compound of the Republican Guard in suburban Cairo, an aide to the Islamist head of state told Reuters.

The aide, Yasser Haddara, a communications adviser, said it was unclear if the president would be free to leave later to return to the palace where he spent the previous night. He had had no contact during Wednesday with the military high command.

The president’s message to all Egyptians, as stated in a televised address overnight, was that they should resist the “military coup”, Haddara said, but they should do so peacefully, without violence against troops, the police or each other.