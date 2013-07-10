FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Egypt prime minister to start forming cabinet
#World News
July 10, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

New Egypt prime minister to start forming cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's former Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi meets Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour (not seen) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo July 9, 2013 in this picture provided by the Egyptian Presidency. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s new interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said he would start work on forming his new cabinet on Wednesday, first meeting liberal leaders Mohamed ElBaradei and Ziad Bahaa-Eldin.

Beblawi told Reuters he accepted that it would be difficult to win the unanimous support of Egyptians for his new government.

“Of course we respect the public opinion and we try to comply with the expectation of the people, but there is always a time of choice, there is more than one alternative, you cannot satisfy all of the people,” he said.

Beblawi, an economist and former finance minister, was named interim prime minister on Wednesday and ElBaradei, a former U.N. diplomat, has been named vice president. Bahaa-Eldin, a lawyer and member of parliament, is also a leading liberal politician.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Peter Graff

