#World News
July 20, 2013 / 7:30 PM / in 4 years

New Egyptian prime minister seeks dialogue, end to divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi appealed on Saturday for a return to dialogue between the country’s political parties, still in tumult following the overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

“Now I see we have to return to harmony. Divisions cannot last,” Beblawi said in an interview with state television.

Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood has denounced the ousting of the president as a military coup and has said it will not enter into any dialogue until he is restored to power.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Crispian Balmer

