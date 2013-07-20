New Egyptian prime minister seeks dialogue, end to divisions

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi appealed on Saturday for a return to dialogue between the country’s political parties, still in tumult following the overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

“Now I see we have to return to harmony. Divisions cannot last,” Beblawi said in an interview with state television.

Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood has denounced the ousting of the president as a military coup and has said it will not enter into any dialogue until he is restored to power.