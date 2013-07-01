FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven dead in Egypt clashes, scores wounded
July 1, 2013 / 12:37 AM / in 4 years

Seven dead in Egypt clashes, scores wounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed in Egypt and more than 600 wounded on Sunday in clashes between supporters and opponents of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, security and medical sources said.

Five of the dead were shot in towns south of Cairo, one each in Beni Suef and Fayoum and three in Assiut.

Two more were killed by gunfire during an attack on the national headquarters of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood in a suburb of the capital, medical sources said.

Hundreds of people throwing petrol bombs and rocks attacked the building, which caught fire as guards and Brotherhood members inside the building exchanged gunfire with attackers.

State news agency MENA reported that 11 were treated in hospital for birdshot wounds.

Across the country, the Health Ministry said, 613 people were injured as a result of factional fighting in the streets.

Millions of Egyptians flooded into the streets for demonstrations to demand Mursi’s resignation.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maggie Fick; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Paul Taylor

