At least two killed in southern Egypt clash

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least two supporters of Egypt’s deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi were killed in clashes with residents and security forces in the southern city of Beni Suef late on Tuesday, a security source said.

Dozens were wounded when locals started fighting with hundreds of Islamist protesters marching through the city, and then government forces intervened to try and stop the violence, the source told Reuters.

State newspaper al-Ahram cited a medical source as saying the two people were killed by live ammunition.