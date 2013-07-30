FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt probes blast near Suez Canal, shipping unaffected: sources
July 30, 2013

Egypt probes blast near Suez Canal, shipping unaffected: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces are investigating reports of an explosion near the Suez Canal on Tuesday, security officials said.

An official in the Suez Canal Authority said shipping was operating as normal.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion around dawn near a residential area about one kilometer from the canal.

Three security officials speaking on condition of anonymity said they had received reports of a blast and were investigating its cause.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; Editing by John Stonestreet

