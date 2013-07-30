Egypt probes blast near Suez Canal, shipping unaffected: sources

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces are investigating reports of an explosion near the Suez Canal on Tuesday, security officials said.

An official in the Suez Canal Authority said shipping was operating as normal.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion around dawn near a residential area about one kilometer from the canal.

Three security officials speaking on condition of anonymity said they had received reports of a blast and were investigating its cause.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.