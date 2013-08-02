Egypt to block access to Brotherhood camp

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian police will block access to a Muslim Brotherhood protest camp in Cairo, state TV reported on Friday, adding that the Interior Ministry was against the idea of breaking up the sit-in by force.
“The idea of storming the camp by force is one rejected by the Interior Ministry, but a blockade will be imposed in all the streets leading to Rabaa,” state TV’s security affairs correspondent reported from outside the Interior Ministry.
He was referring to Rabaa al-Adawiya, the location of the biggest of two sit-in protests by the Brotherhood in Cairo.
