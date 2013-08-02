Egypt to block access to Brotherhood camp

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stand guard in front of sandbags placed at the entrance to their camp near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, where they are camping in Nasr city area, east of Cairo August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian police will block access to a Muslim Brotherhood protest camp in Cairo, state TV reported on Friday, adding that the Interior Ministry was against the idea of breaking up the sit-in by force.

“The idea of storming the camp by force is one rejected by the Interior Ministry, but a blockade will be imposed in all the streets leading to Rabaa,” state TV’s security affairs correspondent reported from outside the Interior Ministry.

He was referring to Rabaa al-Adawiya, the location of the biggest of two sit-in protests by the Brotherhood in Cairo.