People walk past a defaced poster of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie with Arabic text which reads "Together to down brotherhood's power" near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, appeared before Islamist supporters at a rally in Cairo on Friday which was called to protest at the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi, a member of the movement.

Security sources said Badie had been arrested on Thursday.

