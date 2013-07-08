FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says 34 of its supporters killed
July 8, 2013 / 4:48 AM / in 4 years

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says 34 of its supporters killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A spokesman for Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said 34 of its supporters were killed on Monday when they were fired upon at a sit-in outside the military facility where toppled President Mohamed Mursi is being held.

Reuters could not immediately verify the toll.

Murad Ali of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party said that shooting broke out in the early morning while Islamists staged a sit-in outside the Republican Guard barracks.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Stacey Joyce

