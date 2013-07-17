FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Egypt Brotherhood figures to meet EU's Ashton
July 17, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Senior Egypt Brotherhood figures to meet EU's Ashton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton looks on during the 23rd EU-GCC Council and Ministerial Meeting in Manama, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Senior figures from ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood will meet EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is visiting Cairo on Wednesday, the movement said.

“We will meet with Ms Ashton to express our position on legitimacy and democracy with the hope that they will aid democracy and respect the choices made by the Egyptian people,” Mohamed Bishr, a member of the Brotherhood’s 17-strong advisory council, told Reuters.

“We are not against meeting with representatives of any country, to express our position in defense of democracy and legitimacy.”

Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said Ashton would meet Bishr and Amr Darrag, both of whom held cabinet posts in Mursi’s government.

Senior Brotherhood figures did not have meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, who visited on Sunday and Monday. Bishr said they were not invited.

Reporting by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Heavens

