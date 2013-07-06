FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brotherhood's political wing says rejects ElBaradei as Egypt PM
#Egypt
July 6, 2013 / 5:30 PM / in 4 years

Brotherhood's political wing says rejects ElBaradei as Egypt PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei speaks during an interview in his home in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior official in the Freedom and Justice Party, the Muslim Brotherhood’s political wing, said on Saturday he rejected Mohamed ElBaradei’s appointment as Egypt’s interim prime minister, expected to be confirmed later in the day.

“We reject this coup and all that results from it, including ElBaradei,” he told Reuters at an Islamist gathering in northern Cairo.

ElBaradei was among liberal leaders who opposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, ousted by the military on Wednesday. The overthrow prompted often violent protests across the country.

Reporting by Tom Perry; writing by Mike Collertt-White, editing by Sarah McFarlane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
