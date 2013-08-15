Brotherhood says to bring down 'military coup'

Army vehicles are seen as smoke rises in the background during clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Rabba el Adwia Square, where the protesters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Thursday it would bring down the “military coup” and remained committed to peaceful activism after around 300 people were killed in violence triggered by the government’s decision to break up Islamist protest camps.

“We will always be non-violent and peaceful. We remain strong, defiant and resolved,” Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad wrote on his Twitter feed.

“We will push (forward) until we bring down this military coup,” he added.

The police broke up two Cairo sit-ins set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday.