FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brotherhood says to bring down 'military coup'
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Brotherhood says to bring down 'military coup'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Army vehicles are seen as smoke rises in the background during clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Rabba el Adwia Square, where the protesters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Thursday it would bring down the “military coup” and remained committed to peaceful activism after around 300 people were killed in violence triggered by the government’s decision to break up Islamist protest camps.

“We will always be non-violent and peaceful. We remain strong, defiant and resolved,” Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad wrote on his Twitter feed.

“We will push (forward) until we bring down this military coup,” he added.

The police broke up two Cairo sit-ins set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.