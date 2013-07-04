FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt security forces arrest top Muslim Brotherhood leader: security source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Egypt security forces arrest top Muslim Brotherhood leader: security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces arrested the supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood on Thursday in the northern city of Marsa Matrouh following the military overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, security sources said.

Police tracked Mohamed Badie to the city, which is near the Libyan border but did not believe he was trying to flee the country, the sources said.

The prosecutor’s office ordered his arrest earlier on Thursday, along with his influential deputy Khairat el-Shater.

Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said he could not confirm whether Badie had been arrested.

Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.