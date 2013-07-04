Egypt security forces arrest top Muslim Brotherhood leader: security source

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces arrested the supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood on Thursday in the northern city of Marsa Matrouh following the military overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, security sources said.

Police tracked Mohamed Badie to the city, which is near the Libyan border but did not believe he was trying to flee the country, the sources said.

The prosecutor’s office ordered his arrest earlier on Thursday, along with his influential deputy Khairat el-Shater.

Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad said he could not confirm whether Badie had been arrested.