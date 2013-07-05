FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt Brotherhood leader demands Mursi reinstated
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt Brotherhood leader demands Mursi reinstated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, told a protest rally on Friday that he was ready to reach an understanding with the armed forces - but only after the movement’s Mohamed Mursi was reinstated as president.

As a military helicopter hovered low over the crowd, Badie called on the army not to fire on its own people and said that demonstrations were stronger than tanks.

“Our bear chests are stronger than bullets,” he said.

He had earlier called for mass rallies to continue until the Brotherhood could carry Mursi “on our shoulders”. The ousted president has been in military custody since his overthrow on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

