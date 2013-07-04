FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood won't work with 'usurper' government
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood won't work with 'usurper' government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood will not work with “the usurper authorities”, a member of its executive board said on Thursday, rejecting feelers from the newly sworn-in head of state after the military removed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from power.

“We reject participation in any work with the usurper authorities,” Sheikh Abdel Rahman al-Barr said in a statement published on the group’s website.

“We call on protesters to show self restraint and stay peaceful. We reject the oppressive, police state practices: killing, arrests, curbing media freedom and closing TV channels.”

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing Paul Taylor

