FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says suffered blow, anger beyond control
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 1:44 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says suffered blow, anger beyond control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its allies suffered a strong blow from the state security crackdown, their central coordination has been lost and the bloodshed means anger is now “beyond control,” a spokesman said on Thursday.

Gehad El-Haddad also said two of the group’s leaders were shot when police raided two protest camps in Cairo of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The bloodshed has made it more difficult for the Brotherhood to persuade its members to stick to peaceful resistance to the government installed by the army after Mursi’s overthrow on July 3, said Haddad.

“After the blows and arrests and killings that we are facing emotions are too high to be guided by anyone,” he said.

Haddad, who spoke to Reuters by Skype and said his movement was restricted because of security checkpoints, could not account for the whereabouts of Brotherhood leaders.

“We can’t confirm the whereabouts of all of them yet. Two of the top leaders have been shot but are not dead as far as I know. About six of them have lost their sons and daughters,” he said. “It’s a bad blow, a very strong blow.”

He added: “It’s not about Mursi anymore. Are we going to accept a new military tyranny in Egypt or not?”

He said the death toll was eight or nine times bigger than the official toll of about 500.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.