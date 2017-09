Egyptian army personnel stand guard as protesters and activists shout slogans in protest against former president Hosni Mubarak's release from prison, in front of the courthouse and the Attorney General's office in downtown Cairo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court adjourned on Sunday the trial of three Muslim Brotherhood leaders on charges of inciting the killing of protesters because the defendants could not attend the hearing for security reasons, judicial and security sources said.

The judge case set October 29 as the date of the next hearing in the trial of Mohamed Badie, the Brotherhood’s “General Guide”, and his deputies, Khairat al-Shater and Rashad Bayoumy.