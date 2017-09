Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour (R) meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United States has called on the Egyptian military to avoid politically motivated arrests, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Monday in Cairo.

Burns is the first senior U.S. official to visit Egypt since the army removed President Mohammed Mursi on July 3.