FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior U.S. diplomat due in Cairo: Egyptian foreign ministry
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 4 years

Senior U.S. diplomat due in Cairo: Egyptian foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns is to visit Egypt late on Friday, a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, with fears rising of an imminent security crackdown on supporters of the country’s deposed Islamist president.

The spokesman, Badr Abdelatty, said Burns would arrive on Friday evening and meet Egypt’s interim foreign minister, Nabil Fahmy, on Saturday. He said it was not known whether Burns would also hold talks with army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the man who overthrow President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.

Reporting by Maggie Ficks; Writing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.