Senior U.S. diplomat due in Cairo: Egyptian foreign ministry

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns is to visit Egypt late on Friday, a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, with fears rising of an imminent security crackdown on supporters of the country’s deposed Islamist president.

The spokesman, Badr Abdelatty, said Burns would arrive on Friday evening and meet Egypt’s interim foreign minister, Nabil Fahmy, on Saturday. He said it was not known whether Burns would also hold talks with army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the man who overthrow President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.