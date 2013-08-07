U.S. envoy leaves Cairo after talks declared over

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat involved in trying to mediate an end to Egypt’s political crisis left the country on Wednesday, Cairo airport officials said, after the Egyptian government declared that diplomatic efforts had failed.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns had held talks with both the government and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during the mediation effort, together with envoys from the European Union, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.