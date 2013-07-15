Burns: U.S. will not impose its model on Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United States will not try to impose its model on Egypt nor will it support specific parties or personalities, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Monday.

Burns, making the first high-level visit to Egypt by a U.S. official since the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi, said he did not think the country was in danger of repeating the tragedy of Syria, where more than 100,000 people have been killed in civil war.