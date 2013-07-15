FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burns: U.S. will not impose its model on Egypt
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

Burns: U.S. will not impose its model on Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour (R) speaks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United States will not try to impose its model on Egypt nor will it support specific parties or personalities, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Monday.

Burns, making the first high-level visit to Egypt by a U.S. official since the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi, said he did not think the country was in danger of repeating the tragedy of Syria, where more than 100,000 people have been killed in civil war.

Reporting By Mike Collett-White; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.