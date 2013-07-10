Egypt's interim cabinet to be formed next week: PM

File photo of Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi speaks to members of the media during a group meeting of Gulf and Arab Finance Ministers in Abu Dhabi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s transitional cabinet is expected to be formed by early next week, interim prime minister Hazem el-Beblawi told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The talks are still ongoing with different candidates and I expect we will finalize the formation of the cabinet by early next week,” Beblawi said, adding that he had not yet picked a finance minister.

Beblawi, an economist and former finance minister, was named interim prime minister on Tuesday to lead Egypt’s army-backed transitional government after the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi by the military last week following mass protests.