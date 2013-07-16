FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's head of armed forces sworn in as first deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's head of armed forces sworn in as first deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Tourism Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour attends a news conference on the upcoming international travel trade show (ITB) in Berlin, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s armed forces was sworn in on Tuesday as interim first deputy prime minister, as well as keeping his posts as minister of defense and military production.

The new interim government has been backed by General Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi’s army that overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. According to analysts, the new post is likely to further increase the military’s influence over political decisions.

Liberal politician Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour, a Christian, was sworn in as interim trade and industry minister.

Reporting by Cairo bureau; writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.