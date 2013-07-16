Egypt's head of armed forces sworn in as first deputy PM

Egypt's Tourism Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour attends a news conference on the upcoming international travel trade show (ITB) in Berlin, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s armed forces was sworn in on Tuesday as interim first deputy prime minister, as well as keeping his posts as minister of defense and military production.

The new interim government has been backed by General Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi’s army that overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. According to analysts, the new post is likely to further increase the military’s influence over political decisions.

Liberal politician Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour, a Christian, was sworn in as interim trade and industry minister.