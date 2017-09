A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi hugs a Mursi poster during clashes with police and anti-Mursi protesters on the 6th October Bridge and Ramses square in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood denounced as “illegitimate” a new cabinet sworn in by interim President Adli Mansour on Tuesday.

“It’s an illegitimate government, an illegitimate prime minister, an illegitimate cabinet. We don’t recognize anyone in it. We don’t even recognize their authority as representatives of the government,” spokesman Gehad El-Haddad told Reuters.