Traffic flows through site of crushed Cairo protest camp
August 15, 2013 / 6:53 AM / 4 years ago

Traffic flows through site of crushed Cairo protest camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, on a bridge leading to Rabba el Adwia Square where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Traffic has started flowing through the area of Cairo where supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi set up a protest camp at the heart of a power struggle between Islamists and the army-backed government, said a Reuters witness.

Security forces forcibly broke up the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp in northeast Cairo and another camp near Cairo University on Thursday. Hundreds of people died in the crackdown and nationwide clashes.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans

