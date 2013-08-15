Traffic flows through site of crushed Cairo protest camp

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, on a bridge leading to Rabba el Adwia Square where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Traffic has started flowing through the area of Cairo where supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi set up a protest camp at the heart of a power struggle between Islamists and the army-backed government, said a Reuters witness.

Security forces forcibly broke up the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp in northeast Cairo and another camp near Cairo University on Thursday. Hundreds of people died in the crackdown and nationwide clashes.