FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Egyptian finance minister favorite for interim PM post
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2013 / 8:35 PM / in 4 years

Former Egyptian finance minister favorite for interim PM post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Finance Minister Samir Radwan arrives for a meeting with Crown Prince of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, head of the Egyptian Armed Forces Supreme Council, in Cairo June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amel Pain/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former finance minister Samir Radwan has emerged as the favorite to become Egypt’s interim prime minister, senior political sources said on Monday, as the military-backed transitional administration seeks a way out of political deadlock.

Radwan said he had not yet been approached. Interim head of state Adli Mansour has been trying since last week to form a temporary government that can guide the country towards fresh elections at a time of growing unrest, triggered by the overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi five days ago.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Maggie Fick and Tom Perry; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.