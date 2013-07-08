Former Egyptian finance minister favorite for interim PM post

Egypt's Finance Minister Samir Radwan arrives for a meeting with Crown Prince of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, head of the Egyptian Armed Forces Supreme Council, in Cairo June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amel Pain/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former finance minister Samir Radwan has emerged as the favorite to become Egypt’s interim prime minister, senior political sources said on Monday, as the military-backed transitional administration seeks a way out of political deadlock.

Radwan said he had not yet been approached. Interim head of state Adli Mansour has been trying since last week to form a temporary government that can guide the country towards fresh elections at a time of growing unrest, triggered by the overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi five days ago.