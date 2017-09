Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

CAIRO (Reuters) - About 50 people were killed in protests in Cairo on Friday, security officials said.

Thousands of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi have been staging nationwide protests against a security crackdown on Islamists.