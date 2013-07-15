Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of Brotherhood figures

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi perform afternoon prayers near a defaced poster of U.S. President Barack Obama, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered the arrest of seven senior Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist figures on Monday over violence between Brotherhood supporters and opponents in the days before and after Mohamed Mursi was deposed as president.

The list includes leading Brotherhood figures Essam El-Erian and Mohamed El-Beltagi, both of whom were attending a demonstration on Monday, according to the Brotherhood. They were also included in a similar list last week of people charged with inciting violence, but have not been arrested.

The latest charges accuse them of “inciting violence, funding violent acts, and thuggery”.