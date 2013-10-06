FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muslim Brotherhood supporter killed in clash in Egypt: security sources
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
October 6, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Muslim Brotherhood supporter killed in clash in Egypt: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A supporter of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood was killed and at least two were wounded during a clash with police in a town south of Cairo on Sunday, security and medical sources said.

They said supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi had been marching in Delga, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Cairo, when the clash erupted as protesters neared a police station.

The security and medical sources said the protesters threw stones at police who responded with live fire. It was not immediately possible to verify what started the clash.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
