Muslim Brotherhood supporter killed in clash in Egypt: security sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - A supporter of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood was killed and at least two were wounded during a clash with police in a town south of Cairo on Sunday, security and medical sources said.

They said supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi had been marching in Delga, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Cairo, when the clash erupted as protesters neared a police station.

The security and medical sources said the protesters threw stones at police who responded with live fire. It was not immediately possible to verify what started the clash.