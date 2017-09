A helicopter hovers over the scene as security forces break up the protest camp at al-Nahda square in Cairo August 14, 2013 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clashed with security forces on Wednesday in the Egyptian cities of Minya and Assiut, security sources said.

Security forces fired tear gas at thousands of Mursi supporters who had set part of a church on fire in Minya. In Assiut about 3,000 Mursi supporters clashed with police.